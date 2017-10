Enviros Want $6M In Fees From Exxon In $20M Pollution Row

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups told a Texas federal judge Thursday that Exxon Mobil Corp. should pay about $6 million in attorneys’ fees and costs stemming from the thousands of hours of work and years of intense, hard-fought litigation that resulted in a nearly $20 million civil penalty against the oil giant.



The Sierra Club and Environment Texas Citizen Lobby Inc. are asking for the money in the wake of a July order by Judge David Hittner that said the penalty against Exxon over allegations it improperly emitted millions...

To view the full article, register now.