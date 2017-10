5 Key Issues To Watch In Defense Bill Negotiations

Law360, Nashville (October 6, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT) -- As the House and Senate are set to go to conference on the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act, there are several key differences that need to be resolved, ranging from the required budget top line to whether to form a new military unit to protect the final frontier.



House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Friday that the House will vote during the week of Oct. 9 to formally kick off a joint conference between the House and Senate Armed Services committees, intended to hash out...

