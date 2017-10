MDL May Be On The Horizon In Opioid Litigation

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The recent wave of opioid litigation has yet to hit its peak, as new suits filed by counties and municipalities against drug manufacturers and other companies in the supply chain roll in on an almost daily basis, and it is increasingly likely that a number of federal cases will be consolidated, attorneys say.



Recently, the West Virginia firm of Hill Peterson Carper Bee & Deitzler PLLC asked to transfer 66 suits filed by cities and counties in 11 different federal courts, arguing the suits share common...

