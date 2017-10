SEC Says Atlanta Atty Participated In $30M Ponzi Scheme

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta attorney was an “active participant” in a Ponzi scheme that raised at least $30 million from more than a hundred investors, according to a suit filed in Georgia federal court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



The SEC alleged in a complaint filed Thursday that Marc A. Celello served as general counsel for Credit Nation Capital LLC and assisted in a scheme orchestrated by its CEO James A. Torchia, who consented in March to a judgment against him in a related SEC civil...

