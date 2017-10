UK Watchdog's Water Tank Cartel Info-Sharing Fine Upheld

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A U.K. competition appeals body on Friday rejected a bid by a steel water tank manufacturer to overturn a £130,000 ($170,000) fine by the U.K. Competition Markets Authority, agreeing with the watchdog that the company’s managing director disclosed sensitive pricing information to members of a price-fixing cartel.



The U.K. Competition Appeal Tribunal dismissed the appeal of Balmoral Tanks Ltd. and parent company Balmoral Group Holdings Ltd., finding the fine to be reasonable since the information disclosed by Balmoral Tanks’ managing director Allan Joyce went beyond a...

