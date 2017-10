Miami Beach Hotel Can't Ax Ex-Worker's OT Suit

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge Friday denied a Miami Beach hotel’s bid to nix a proposed collective action accusing it of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by denying employees proper overtime pay, which the company said couldn’t stand because the worker leading the suit was considered an executive employee exempt from overtime.



U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga denied Catalina Hotel LLC’s bid to toss the suit during a 20-minute hearing in Miami federal court, allowing Carlos E. Garcia to proceed on claims that he wasn’t...

