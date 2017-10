Costco Berry Blend Gave Woman Deadly Hepatitis, Jury Told

Law360, Los Angeles (October 6, 2017, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Costco Wholesale Corp. and the makers of an organic berry blend must pay millions of dollars for the hepatitis A-caused death of an 89-year-old woman because they failed to warn the public when they discovered contaminated ingredients, counsel for the woman's children told a California jury during Friday opening statements.



During the first day of the trial before Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge John Shepard Wiley, Ron Simon of Ron Simon & Associates, representing the six children of the deceased Virginia Jolson, told the jury...

