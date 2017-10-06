Trump Taps Contractor Exec For Army Acquisition Post

Law360, Washington (October 6, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has picked Bruce Jette, an executive for defense contractor Synovision Solutions LLC and creator of a government program for rapid technology acquisitions, to serve as assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition.



Jette, a former strategic science advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army, is credited with developing the Army’s Rapid Equipping Force, a program created in 2002 tasked with identifying and procuring off-the-shelf and emerging technologies, as well as developing in-house engineering solutions to address the needs of deployed U.S....

