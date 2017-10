7th Circ. Vacates BIA Ruling On Crime Victim Visas

Law360, Washington (October 6, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Friday revived a Board of Immigration Appeals proceeding after concluding the BIA needs to rethink its decision holding that immigration judges lack the authority to grant temporary removal reprieves to crime victims seeking nonimmigrant visas reserved for those cooperating with law enforcement.



The decision revived the immigration court proceedings through which Jorge Baezā€Sanchez is trying to buy time while asking the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for a so-called U visa, reserved for crime victims who’ve suffered physical or mental abuse...

To view the full article, register now.