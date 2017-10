Wyndham Can't Trim High-Paid Sales Reps From OT Suit

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal court on Friday denied a bid by two Wyndham family vacation companies to trim workers paid six-figure salaries from a certified class claiming Wyndham avoided paying overtime, finding the workers’ commissions don’t exempt them from the federal Fair Labor Standards Act’s OT provisions.



U.S. Magistrate Judge C. Clifford Shirley Jr. ruled that the four highly compensated workers who were employed as commissioned sales representatives — including lead plaintiffs Jesse and Michael Pierce — are not exempt from the FLSA’s overtime provisions despite Wyndham’s...

