F-Squared Founder Violated Securities Law, Jury Finds

By Brian Amaral

Law360, Boston (October 6, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Massachusetts on Friday found the former CEO of defunct stock-picking company F-Squared liable in a civil case for his role in misrepresenting the history of his flagship investment product.

The jury, after deliberating for just a few hours after closing arguments in the case brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, found that Howard Present had violated the Investment Advisers Act and acted with intent to defraud or recklessness.

The SEC said Present touted his company’s AlphaSector investment product as having...
Case Information

Case Title

Securities and Exchange Commission v. Present


Case Number

1:14-cv-14692

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Leo T. Sorokin

Date Filed

December 22, 2014

Law Firms

Government Agencies

