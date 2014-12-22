F-Squared Founder Violated Securities Law, Jury Finds
The jury, after deliberating for just a few hours after closing arguments in the case brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, found that Howard Present had violated the Investment Advisers Act and acted with intent to defraud or recklessness.
The SEC said Present touted his company’s AlphaSector investment product as having...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login