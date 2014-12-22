F-Squared Founder Violated Securities Law, Jury Finds

Law360, Boston (October 6, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Massachusetts on Friday found the former CEO of defunct stock-picking company F-Squared liable in a civil case for his role in misrepresenting the history of his flagship investment product.



The jury, after deliberating for just a few hours after closing arguments in the case brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, found that Howard Present had violated the Investment Advisers Act and acted with intent to defraud or recklessness.



The SEC said Present touted his company’s AlphaSector investment product as having...

