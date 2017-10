LA Staffing Co. Ends DOJ Discrimination Probe For $200K

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A staffing service provider based in Los Angeles has agreed to pay the U.S. Department of Justice $200,000 to end an investigation that found it violated the Immigration and Nationality Act by discriminating against work-authorized immigrants, according to an agency statement on Friday.



CitiStaff Solutions Inc., a staffing service provider in California’s largest city, was found to have discriminated against non-U.S. citizens by requiring them to provide specific documents to prove their work authorization, although the company did not request those same documents from U.S. citizens...

