GE, Eaton, Carrier To Pay NY State $1.5M In Landfill Suit

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT) -- General Electric Corp., Eaton Corp., Carrier Corp. and Transportation Consultants have agreed to pay New York state a combined $1.5 million to settle a suit alleging hazardous waste contamination at a landfill near Syracuse in the 1970s, according to documents filed Friday in New York federal court.



The complaint, filed in January 2016, alleged that waste from GE and Eaton was brought to the landfill in the town of Salina, eventually necessitating a cleanup by the state. Initially, the state sought $25 million in reimbursement under the Comprehensive...

