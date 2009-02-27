Feds Lose Bid To Exclude AIG's Evidence In $306M Tax Fight
The government wanted to exclude evidence of certain domestic transactions AIG claimed were materially identical to foreign transactions for which the IRS had denied AIG foreign tax credits due to their purported non-business purpose.
“Such evidence bears so directly on [this case] … that it cannot be excluded in advance of trial,” wrote...
