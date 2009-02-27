Feds Lose Bid To Exclude AIG's Evidence In $306M Tax Fight

By Philip Rosenstein

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday denied the government’s motion requesting the exclusion of evidence that insurance giant American International Group sought to introduce in an almost decadelong $306 million tax fight.

The government wanted to exclude evidence of certain domestic transactions AIG claimed were materially identical to foreign transactions for which the IRS had denied AIG foreign tax credits due to their purported non-business purpose.

“Such evidence bears so directly on [this case] … that it cannot be excluded in advance of trial,” wrote...
Case Information

Case Title

American International Group, Inc. v. United States of America


Case Number

1:09-cv-01871

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Taxes

Judge

Louis L. Stanton

Date Filed

February 27, 2009

