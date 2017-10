Greenberg Traurig's $9.8M Malpractice Suit Settlement OK'd

Law360, San Jose (October 6, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A federal bankruptcy judge in Arizona signed off Thursday on Greenberg Traurig LLP’s $9.75 million settlement to resolve malpractice claims over its work done a decade ago for defunct loan originator and Ponzi scheme vehicle Mortgages Ltd., saying the agreement “reflects a reasonable and fair compromise.”



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Eddward P. Ballinger Jr. issued his order days after hearing from the parties on the settlement. The decision of the ML Liquidating Trust to enter into the agreement resolves the “complex issues” of the state court case,...

