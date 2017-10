3rd Circ. Revives Disability Suit Against Theater Chain

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (October 6, 2017, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday revived a lawsuit accusing a movie theater chain of refusing to provide tactile interpreters for a deaf-blind moviegoer, finding that entertainment venues must supply such auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act to make the content of the performances accessible to disabled patrons.



In a precedential opinion, a circuit panel vacated a Pennsylvania federal court judgment in favor of Cinemark USA Inc., rejecting the court's reasoning that tactile interpretation was not provided during the company's normal course of...

