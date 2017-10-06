Fortress Affiliate Escapes Investor Suit Over $1.5B Deal

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery Court judge Friday dismissed a shareholder suit challenging the New Residential Investment Corp.’s $1.5 billion purchase of Home Loan Servicing Solutions Ltd., saying there was no evidence the New Residential board did not act independently and reasonably.

Vice Chancellor Tamika Montgomery-Reeves found New Residential stockholder Chester County Employees’ Retirement Fund had failed to provide evidence the New Residential board was controlled by affiliate Fortress Investment Group, or that New Residential irrationally overpaid for HLSS.

“Plaintiff asserts that the board acted irrationally because it...
