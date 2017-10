Mich. Restaurant Secures Initial OK For $7M TCPA Deal

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge gave her initial blessing Friday to a nearly $7 million settlement that will see the insurers for a restaurant with two locations pay up to resolve claims of Telephone Consumer Protection Act violations stemming from allegedly unsolicited fax advertisements.



U.S. District Judge Victoria A. Roberts granted preliminary approval to a deal floated by lead plaintiff Avio Inc. to bring to an end its class action accusing the Alfoccino Restaurant — which has locations in Auburn Hills and Farmington Hills, Michigan — of...

To view the full article, register now.