1 Lawyer Steers Pair Of Major Hotel Purchases

Law360, Minneapolis (October 11, 2017, 11:54 AM EDT) -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP has in recent years been ramping up its hospitality practice in Washington, D.C., and those years of preparation paid off in a big way when one lawyer at the firm earlier this month helped client Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. complete a pair of purchases worth more than $400 million combined.



Kelley Drye partner Aaron Rosenfeld helped Xenia close its $305 million purchase of Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa and Royal Palms Resort & Spa in Phoenix, as well as...

To view the full article, register now.