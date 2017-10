Ex-Autonomy CFO Bids To Ditch Fraud Charges Over HP Deal

Law360, San Francisco (October 6, 2017, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Autonomy Corp.’s former chief financial officer asked a California federal judge Friday to dismiss criminal charges that he misrepresented the British software company's worth when Hewlett-Packard Co. acquired it for $11 billion, saying federal securities and wire fraud charges couldn’t apply to his conduct in the United Kingdom.



Attorneys for Sushovan Hussain told U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer that he should throw out the government’s charges alleging a scheme to inflate the true performance of Autonomy’s business, financial condition and prospects for growth. The indictment accuses...

To view the full article, register now.