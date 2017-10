NY Court Won't Restore Suit Over Newborn’s Death

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT) -- A New York state appellate court declined Friday to revive a suit over prenatal care brought by a couple who lost their son an hour after birth, ruling that the law does not provide an avenue for the parents of a baby who was born alive to sue unless the mother suffered an independent injury as a result of the alleged medical malpractice.



Carla Bradshaw and her husband, Sean Bradshaw, couldn't unwind the dismissal of their suit against the doctor who treated her during her pregnancy...

To view the full article, register now.