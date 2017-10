Juror Bias Claim Can’t Flip Hospital’s Med Mal Trial Win

Law360, Los Angeles (October 6, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate panel on Friday affirmed a jury’s decision to clear a hospital of negligently administering to an emergency room patient a drug that purportedly caused tissue and nerve damage, saying a juror’s alleged financial ties to the hospital didn’t warrant overturning the verdict.



A three-judge Superior Court panel affirmed a defense verdict in a suit lodged by patient Esther Lewis alleging that Mercy Suburban Hospital ER staff administered intravenous doses of an anti-nausea drug to treat her complaints of nausea and vomiting but failed...

