Convicted Ex-SAC Manager Asks Full 2nd Circ. For Rehearing

Law360, San Francisco (October 6, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Former SAC Capital insider trader Mathew Martoma urged the full Second Circuit on Friday to rehear his appeal after a split appeals court panel upheld his conviction for insider trading, arguing that the panel overruled its own precedent and replaced it with a test that dramatically departs from Supreme Court rulings.



Martoma argued that the panel’s ruling in effect removed a “sensible and necessary limit” on insider trading liability, which prevented the government from pursuing traders who obtain information in the absence of the fiduciary breach by...

