SEC's Evans To Lead International Corporate Finance Office

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Robert Evans III, a former Shearman & Sterling LLP partner who joined the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this year as a top adviser at its corporation finance division, was named chief of its office of international corporate finance on Friday.



Evans, who joined the division as a deputy director in June, takes over from Paul Dudek, who left the office last year after 22 years at its helm for a job at Latham & Watkins LLP. In his new role, Evans will focus on outreach...

To view the full article, register now.