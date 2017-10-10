Merger Enforcement Takeaways From 5 Recent Cases
Parker-Hannifin/Clarcor
On Sept. 26, 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice challenged Parker-Hannifin’s consummated acquisition of Clarcor Inc.,[2] alleging that the transaction substantially lessened competition in aviation fuel filtration systems. Interestingly, the DOJ’s challenge came nearly nine months after the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act’s mandatory waiting period...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login