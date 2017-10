Pharmacist In Meningitis Trial Ignored Drug Recipe, Jury Told

Law360, Boston (October 6, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A former Massachusetts pharmacist failed to follow a recipe for sterile drugs he made in 2012 that infected hundreds of people with fungal meningitis, and then gave conflicting and unfounded answers about his procedures, a federal investigator said Friday at the pharmacist’s second-degree murder trial.



Contrary to what New England Compounding Center pharmacist Glenn Chin routinely recorded on paper and later told state and federal investigators, Stacey Degarmo of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration testified her team could not verify that he ever properly rid...

To view the full article, register now.