PacWest Pays $1.75M Over Campaign-Treasurer Theft Claims

By Bonnie Eslinger

Law360, San Jose (October 6, 2017, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Pacific Western Bank has paid $1.75 million to resolve federal allegations that a bank it acquired had facilitated an embezzlement scheme by a Democratic operative a prosecutor once described as "the Bernie Madoff of campaign treasurers."

U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert, who announced the settlement Friday, said Kinde Durkee was able to pilfer funds because First California Bank, which PacWest acquired in 2013, ignored obvious warning signs she was stealing from her lawmaker clients. A former accountant for political campaigns and nonprofit organizations, Durkee stole millions of...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular