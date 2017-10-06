PacWest Pays $1.75M Over Campaign-Treasurer Theft Claims

Law360, San Jose (October 6, 2017, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Pacific Western Bank has paid $1.75 million to resolve federal allegations that a bank it acquired had facilitated an embezzlement scheme by a Democratic operative a prosecutor once described as "the Bernie Madoff of campaign treasurers."



U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert, who announced the settlement Friday, said Kinde Durkee was able to pilfer funds because First California Bank, which PacWest acquired in 2013, ignored obvious warning signs she was stealing from her lawmaker clients. A former accountant for political campaigns and nonprofit organizations, Durkee stole millions of...

