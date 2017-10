Forest Labs To Pay $4M To End Gender Bias Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (October 6, 2017, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Forest Laboratories Inc. agreed to pay $4 million to settle claims by a group of female employees who had accused the company of widespread gender discrimination, ending years of litigation in the dispute, according to a proposal filed in New York federal court Friday.



The Actavis PLC unit will shell out the sum to cover a payout to female sales force employees who worked at the company for at least one day between Feb. 6, 2010, and April 3, 2017, according to the proposal. The women...

To view the full article, register now.