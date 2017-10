Allergan Ordered To Prove Tribe Patent Deal Isn’t A ‘Sham’

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Allergan Inc. needs to prove that its controversial transfer of four patents for the dry eye treatment Restasis to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe was more than a “sham” before the tribe can be added to infringement litigation against Teva, Mylan and others, a federal judge in Texas said Friday.



Senior U.S. Circuit Judge William C. Bryson, sitting in Texas district court, ordered the competing drugmakers to submit briefs outlining why the tribe belongs in the suit, “or whether the assignment of the patents to the...

To view the full article, register now.