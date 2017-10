Timex Says $9.4M Row With Distributor Must Be Arbitrated

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Timex and a Dutch affiliate have asked a New York federal court to send to arbitration a distributor's claims seeking roughly $9.4 million for the alleged breach of several agreements, saying the contracts included clauses mandating arbitration in Switzerland.



Vertime B.V. and Timex Group USA Inc. last week asserted that New Dover Group Ltd. must arbitrate its counterclaim accusing the watch companies of lying to and exploiting the distributor, saying the allegations fall within the broad scope of the arbitration clauses and the federal court claims...

