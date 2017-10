Athletic Clothing Brand Says Rutgers Swiped Logos

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Rutgers University and an assistant coach allegedly ripped off logos from an athletic lifestyle clothing brand as a way to feign sponsorship and bolster recruiting efforts, according to a complaint filed in New Jersey federal court.



Rare Breed logo (left) and alleged infringing Rutgers logo. Anger Sports LLC, which owns the Rare Breed brand, filed a complaint on Monday alleging that Rutgers and an assistant coach for the Scarlet Knights football program, Arin Blazek, used images on social media and in recruitment presentations that infringe two Rare...

