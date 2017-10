Bridgestone To Pay $29.6M To End Price-Fixing Suit

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Bridgestone has agreed to pay $29.6 million to settle price-fixing allegations in multidistrict litigation claiming the auto company colluded with other companies to rig the market for certain rubber vehicle components, according to a proposed settlement filed in Michigan federal court Monday.



Bridgestone Corp. becomes the latest company to reach a settlement with a proposed class of end-payor plaintiffs who had bought vehicles with the anti-vibration rubber parts at issue or purchased them as replacement pieces. In addition to the $29.6 million payout, Bridgestone says it...

To view the full article, register now.