Investors Urge NY Judge To Join Patriot Securities Suits

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Investors accusing private equity-backed Patriot National Inc. and two executives of failing to properly consider Ebix Inc.’s $475 million takeover offer on Friday urged a New York federal judge to join their proposed class action with another suit over the company’s stock repurchase program that allegedly artificially inflated its stock price.



Anthony L. Gingello and proposed lead plaintiff ODS Capital LLC urged the court to consolidate the putative class actions that they said had nearly identical defendants, had significant class period overlap and both centered on...

