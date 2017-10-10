Deals Rumor Mill: CeramTec, Atlantia, Helix Energy

By Benjamin Horney

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT) -- European private equity firm Cinven is nearing a deal to sell German industrial ceramics company CeramTec to BC Partners, according to a report from Reuters on Tuesday. According to the report, the agreement could value CeramTec at €2.6 billion ($3.07 billion), including debt. No further details were included. Cinven has owned CeramTec since 2013, when it paid €1.49 billion to acquire the company from Rockwood Holdings Inc. CeramTec, with a portfolio of products that include hip joint prostheses parts and high-speed cutting tools, produces ceramics for...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular