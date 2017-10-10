Deals Rumor Mill: CeramTec, Atlantia, Helix Energy

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT) -- European private equity firm Cinven is nearing a deal to sell German industrial ceramics company CeramTec to BC Partners, according to a report from Reuters on Tuesday. According to the report, the agreement could value CeramTec at €2.6 billion ($3.07 billion), including debt. No further details were included. Cinven has owned CeramTec since 2013, when it paid €1.49 billion to acquire the company from Rockwood Holdings Inc. CeramTec, with a portfolio of products that include hip joint prostheses parts and high-speed cutting tools, produces ceramics for...

To view the full article, register now.