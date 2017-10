Cubs, MLB Sued By Fan Who Says Foul Ball Blinded Him

Law360, Chicago (October 10, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A man who claims that an errant baseball at a Chicago Cubs game left him blind in one eye sued the team and Major League Baseball in Illinois county court Monday, saying the team should have done more to ensure that fans are protected from foul balls.



In a filing that coincided with the Cubs’ first playoff game at Wrigley Field this season, John “Jay” Loos said a foul ball smashed into his face at the Aug. 29 game between the team and the Pittsburgh Pirates....

To view the full article, register now.