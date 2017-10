Supreme Court Won't Review Facebook CFAA Win

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday to hear an appeal from Power Ventures Inc. that argued the Ninth Circuit wrongly found the social media company violated the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act by accessing Facebook users’ accounts.



In a one-line ruling, the high court denied Power Ventures’ March certiorari petition, which had called the circuit's ruling for Facebook Inc. “erroneous and unprecedented.”



Tuesday's decision leaves intact the Ninth Circuit’s July 2016 decision that Power Ventures ran afoul of the CFAA by continuing to promote the company's...

