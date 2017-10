Yukos Owners Drop French Enforcement Bid For $50B Awards

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The former majority shareholders of the Yukos Oil Co. said Tuesday that they have abandoned their efforts in France to enforce $50 billion in arbitral awards that were set aside last year to focus their attention on having the awards reinstated by a Dutch appeals court.



The former shareholders said they decided to withdraw from the enforcement proceedings in France because it doesn't make economic sense at the moment to try to enforce the awards, which were issued by an international tribunal in 2014. The tribunal,...

To view the full article, register now.