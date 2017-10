High Court Skips Review Of Conagra Labeling Class Cert.

Law360, Los Angeles (October 10, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday it won’t take on ConAgra’s challenge to class certification in a suit over “natural” labels on cooking oil, leaving the issue of ascertaining members of a presumably huge class for another day.



The Ninth Circuit had decided in January, over Conagra’s protests, to keep a class that claims Conagra’s “100 percent natural” label on its Wesson-brand cooking oil was deceptive because the oil is made from bioengineered ingredients.



Conagra Brands Inc., formerly ConAgra Foods Inc., had argued that it wouldn’t be...

To view the full article, register now.