Justices Give Gov't Go-Ahead To Argue In Leidos Case

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court gave the government permission Tuesday to take part in upcoming arguments over whether government contractor Leidos Inc. defrauded investors by taking too long to tell them about a criminal probe related to its scandal-wracked CityTime project.



The solicitor general's office put its views on the record last month, saying that it was possible for a company’s failure to comply with a regulatory provision known as Item 303 of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation S-K to rise to the level of fraud...

