Supreme Court Rejects Convicted Ex-Massey CEO's Appeal

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear former Massey Energy Co. CEO Don Blankenship's appeal of his conviction for conspiring to violate mine safety standards before a deadly explosion.



The court denied Blankenship's petition for writ of certiorari, which argued flawed jury instructions led to his conviction on charges he plotted to block safety measures before an April 2010 blast that killed 29 miners even though there wasn't sufficient proof he knew he was breaking the law.



The disaster at the Upper Big Branch...

To view the full article, register now.