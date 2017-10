Supreme Court Won't Hear Case On 'Nonsensical' Renco Trial

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Billionaire industrialist Ira Rennert and his Renco Group Inc. will not get to challenge the “nonsensical” trial that led to a $213 million judgment against the pair for allegedly looting a subsidiary before parking it in bankruptcy, after the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear the case.



The high court’s denial of a writ of certiorari marks the end of Magnesium Corp. of America Chapter 7 trustee Lee Buchwald’s contentious, 15-year crusade against MagCorp owners Renco and Rennert. Buchwald accused the pair of improperly...

