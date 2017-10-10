By Brendan Hanifin, Sean Seelinger and Emerson Siegle October 10, 2017, 1:17 PM EDTLaw360, New York (October 10, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 6, 2017, the United States government announced that, effective Oct. 12, the Sudanese Sanctions Regulations (“SSR”) would be officially revoked. The Oct. 6 announcement marked the culmination of a nine-month process initiated during the waning days of the Obama administration. Revocation of the SSR will create additional opportunities for U.S. companies to do business in — and with — Sudan. The step also is in line with a broader trend across U.S. sanctions policy in favor of narrower sanctions that target specific actors and categories...
Revoking Sudan Sanctions Brings New Prospects, Old Risks
