Toyo Seeks At Least $11.7M In Sanctions In Tire IP Case

Law360, San Jose (October 10, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Toyo Tire urged a California federal judge Monday to slap sanctions of $11.7 million or more on units of a Chinese state-owned tire company in a trade dress infringement dispute, saying a ruling in a related case cleared the way for a contempt finding.



The motion asking U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney for a contempt ruling against Doublestar Dong Feng Tyre Co. Ltd. and the Chinese corporation’s related entities is the fourth attempt by Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd., a Japanese corporation, to win...

To view the full article, register now.