Chamber Head Blasts Trump's 'Unacceptable' NAFTA Tactics

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT) -- U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue on Tuesday intensified the powerful business group’s crusade against the Trump administration’s approach to negotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he said has been riddled with “unnecessary and unacceptable” proposals from the U.S. side.



Speaking in Mexico City just days ahead of the fourth round of NAFTA talks, Donohue pulled no punches in his criticism of the administration’s “poison pill proposals” in areas like investment arbitration and rules of origin, as well as a sunset provision that...

To view the full article, register now.