Cook County Committee Votes To Repeal Soda Tax

Law360, Springfield (October 10, 2017, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Cook County’s experiment with a penny-per-ounce tax on soda and other sugary drinks will end Dec. 1 after an overwhelming vote on Tuesday to repeal the tax that only just went into effect in early August.



The Finance Committee of the Cook County Board, which includes all 17 commissioners who will officially vote down the tax on Wednesday, voted 15 to 1 to repeal, with one commissioner absent. The highly unpopular soda tax galvanized both voters and business groups, who expressed their distaste for the tax during the nearly...

