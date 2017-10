Chinese Co. Drops $160M Suit Against Becker & Poliakoff

Law360, Miami (October 10, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A Chinese real estate investor walked away from a $160 million malpractice suit against its former attorneys at Becker & Poliakoff PA after a Florida federal court hinted at sanctioning the company for failing to produce requested documents.



U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas dismissed the legal malpractice claims against Becker & Poliakoff on Friday after the law firm and Tangshan Ganglu Iron & Steel Co. Ltd. filed a joint stipulation of dismissal. The suit had claimed the law firm caused Ganglu to lose millions on...

