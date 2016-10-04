Monsanto Slams Scientific Experts In Roundup Cancer MDL

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Monsanto Co. has asked a California federal judge to toss multidistrict litigation alleging its Roundup weedkiller causes non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, saying expert testimony proposed by the consumers fails to provide admissible evidence that Roundup’s active ingredient causes cancer.



In a motion for summary judgment filed Friday, Monsanto argued that testimony proposed by six plaintiffs’ experts should be ruled inadmissible for failing to satisfy the U.S. Supreme Court’s Daubert standard, which sets forth guidelines for the admissibility of scientific expert evidence. The chemical giant argued the experts used...

