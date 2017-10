Justices To Weigh Corporate Liability In Terror Connections

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Oral arguments set for Wednesday at the U.S. Supreme Court in a case over a Jordanian bank’s alleged ties to Palestinian militant groups could provide one of the first hints of the justices' views on corporate liability for terror financing, human rights abuses and other violations of international law, experts say.



The court is set to hear arguments in Jesner v. Arab Bank PLC, a case that should determine whether the Alien Tort Statute can be used to go after banks and other companies for allegedly...

