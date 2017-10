NY's New Stance On Sealing Old Felony Convictions

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 1:13 PM EDT) -- In a largely unheralded development, New York state authorized state courts, starting Oct. 7, 2017, to seal nonviolent criminal convictions that are more than 10 years old. The statute, one of the most expansive record-sealing provisions in the nation, represents an abrupt and dramatic about-face for New York, which historically had made sealing and expungements all but impossible.



New York Criminal Procedure Law (“C.P.L”) §160.59 allows defendants to apply to seal one felony and one misdemeanor conviction, or two misdemeanor convictions, for offenses other than violent...

To view the full article, register now.