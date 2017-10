Split 6th Circ. Reverses Telecom Co. Worker's Benefits Win

Law360, Washington (October 10, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday reversed a Michigan federal court, finding that a call center employee of an AT&T Inc. subsidiary failed to provide “objective medical findings” to validate disability benefit claims, although a dissenting judge said the majority had wrongly overlooked key evidence.



Two of three judges concluded that Rebecca Filthaut lacked sufficient medical data supporting a family care physician’s recommendation not to work a sedentary job due to severe back and kidney pain, although all agreed that a challenged precedential rubric applied. The majority...

